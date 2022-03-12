Zhang, Bennett named National Merit Finalists

Two Tullahoma High School students have been named finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program. Jacob M. Bennett and Franklin X. Zhang, who were announced as National Merit Semifinalists back in September, have moved on to the next round of competition to be named a National Merit Scholar.
As Semifinalists, Bennett and Zhang were one of only 16,000 students nationwide to be considered for the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. As finalists, they are one of 15,000 students across the country who will go on to compete for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million offered this semester.
“For both Franklin and Jacob to be named National Merit Finalists, it means that the Tullahoma High School tradition of excellence is continuing in the classroom,” THS Principal Jason Quick said. “These two have led our senior class academically and are setting the standard for those to follow.”
Both students are in the top 10% of their class at Tullahoma High School, with Franklin ranking third and Jacob coming in at #11.
Jacob called the finalist designation an “honor,” giving credit to the program and his academic journey in Tullahoma.
“I’m very thankful that THS has given me the foundational knowledge to achieve this honor, and I think it’s great the school had two finalists this year.”
Franklin also credited many people involved in his academic career at Tullahoma High School and beyond for their support.
“Being named a National Merit Finalist is a great honor and an incredible opportunity for a scholarship,” Franklin said. “The credit goes to my family, teachers and everyone else who has helped and supported me through this journey.
Both Franklin and Jacob are involved in numerous co-curricular and extra-curricular activities at THS. Franklin is a member of National Honor Society, National English Honor Society and the chess club. He is the president of Mu Alpha Theta, the mathematics honor society at THS. Jacob is a member of the varsity football team and the THS theater program. Additionally, he serves on the student council, National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and Mayor’s Youth Council.
According to school officials, both students plan to study computer science in college. Jacob will focus on software engineering at the University of Alabama. Franklin said he is currently undecided on his post-secondary institution.
Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens congratulated the pair on their latest honor.
“Tullahoma City Schools is so proud of Franklin and Jacob on this amazing accomplishment,” she said. “This type of honor is a testament to the hard work, dedication and effort of both of these students. It is also a reflection of the many teachers who have made a lasting and positive impact on these outstanding students throughout their educational journey, as well as their parents who have supported and encouraged them.”
National Merit Scholarship winners will be announced by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation later this spring and summer.