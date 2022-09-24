Parkview Zoo artists include: May Agnell, Barb Darlington, Kathleen Grosch, Michael Hampton, Chuck Handschuh, Sandra Handschuh, JoAnn Hattersly, Jean Lambert, Margaret Perkins, Judy Prosser, Jennifer Rounsaville, Betty Shadow, Chloe Tucker, Alexis Whray, and Rose Witherspoon.
Parkview Zoo artists include: May Agnell, Barb Darlington, Kathleen Grosch, Michael Hampton, Chuck Handschuh, Sandra Handschuh, JoAnn Hattersly, Jean Lambert, Margaret Perkins, Judy Prosser, Jennifer Rounsaville, Betty Shadow, Chloe Tucker, Alexis Whray, and Rose Witherspoon.
Residents at Parkview Senior Living took a walk on the wild side, as their arts and activity group brought a zoo full of animals to their community.
A parade of cardboard animals, painted in bright and wild hues, made its way through the dining hall of the senior living community, courtesy of over a dozen Parkview resident artists.
“We just decided to do this to basically have a zoo here,” said Shannon Stephenson, activities director at Parkview. “We just figured that if we made our own zoo, we’d have one that’s close by. And this involves all of the residents showing their talents, so it’s been a blessing to all the residents and to the staff.”
The zoo was the second in a new series of themed activities, aimed at encouraging residents to embrace their creativity.
“Last month, we did the Titanic, and all the residents built a ship out of cardboard,” Stephenson said. “They colored it and made icebergs, and then they had a fancy dinner. We have a couple of photo books that they get to look back on, so it’s been really fun.”
Parkview resident Alexis Whray joined Stephenson in planning and leading these activities, working to cut out and draw the animal bases for the zoo project.
“There are a lot of residents that didn’t think they could do anything like this, because they’re too shaky or they’re not stable or they can’t sit for long periods; but she believed so much in them to encourage them to keep going and just try something small that after the Titanic, it morphed into something so much bigger and better,” said Stephenson. “She’s really given these people not only a meaning, but they feel like they have value now and like they’re contributing their talents to something. It’s given them more quality of life. She’s been our ringleader in this, so she’s been amazing.”
After being on display in the community for several weeks, the zoo was taken out to Community High School in Shelbyville, where it took up residence in a Comprehensive Development Classroom (CDC).