Mike Farris

Mike Farris, a Decherd native, will be performing at the Ride the Tide Music Festival at The Caverns this season

The Caverns and Mike Farris, founder and lead singer of Screamin’ Cheetah Wheelies, present the Ride the Tide Music Festival this weekend May 19-21. The three-day event kicks off the music festival season.

Farris, born and raised in Decherd spent a lot of time in the coves of Pelham as a youth. Farris didn’t grow up playing music, but while living out of his car in Knoxville he almost died and was desperate to find his path in life. He reached out to a higher power to lead the way.

