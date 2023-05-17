The Caverns and Mike Farris, founder and lead singer of Screamin’ Cheetah Wheelies, present the Ride the Tide Music Festival this weekend May 19-21. The three-day event kicks off the music festival season.
Farris, born and raised in Decherd spent a lot of time in the coves of Pelham as a youth. Farris didn’t grow up playing music, but while living out of his car in Knoxville he almost died and was desperate to find his path in life. He reached out to a higher power to lead the way.
“I didn’t have a plan,” Farris said. “I started praying to a God I wasn’t sure existed. It was my last hope, my only hope. I prayed for Him to show me where I’m supposed to be. I was lost and ready to accept Thy will be done. I never had aspirations to be a musician.”
Farris left Knoxville and moved to Murfreesboro to live with his father. While there he started playing music and wrote his first song “Gypsy Lullaby.” He then scanned the classified ads in Nashville papers to seek out musicians who shared his love of blues, rock, and funk music. He found guitarist Rick White and told him, “We’re going to form a band.”
The Screamin’ Cheetah Wheelies was born.
Farris continued, “We signed with Atlantic Records, and we were off and running.”
Farris and Screamin’ Cheetah Wheelies toured with legends like the Allman Brothers, ZZ Top and Sheryl Crow. They released three major-label albums and had sustained success on the U.S. rock charts in the 1990s. After their breakup in the late 90s, Farris sang with Peaceful Knievel and for a time fronted Double Trouble, the backing band for Stevie Ray Vaughan.
Farris rejected drugs and alcohol and released his first solo album, "Goodnight Sun", in 2002.
“When I got clean and sober, I began my solo career and have received the most critical success,” Farris said. “I got a second career; nobody gets what I got.”
Since then, Farris has earned a slew of awards. From iTunes 2007 Album of the Year to the 2014 Grammy Award for Best Roots Gospel Album for “Shine for All the People”, Farris has not forgotten the group of musicians and fans that started his career.
Then The Caverns founder and owner, Todd Mayo, reached out to Farris about curating a festival. As curator, it was up to Farris to pull it all together. His goal was to reach out to musicians who have a direct connection with SCW. The lineup for the festival includes bands they’re toured and played with over the years and music that inspired Farris.
The lineup for the three-day festival includes solo artists like Foy Vance, Eli “Paperboy” Reed, Bonnie Bishop and Ruthie Floyd as well as groups like Drivin’ and Cryin’, Jimmy Hall & the Differents, North Mississippi Allstars, and, of course, Screamin’ Cheetah Wheelies.
“I’m really excited to give our fans a place they can call home in the beautiful Tennessee countryside, where we can all celebrate friends and good times together,” Farris stated. “It’s also great to invite all our favorite artists and musicians to come along for the ride and shine some light on them as well. I love coming back home. It’s always an honor to play here. It’s my Tennessee home.”