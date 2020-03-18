Tullahoma Mayor Lane Curlee is trying to assess the situation in our community with regards to COVID-19 and determine what measures the city can undertake to improve the situation here.
He has written the following letter to business owners and managers in the hopes that they can share additional information to help him determine our top areas of need.
Good morning,
First, if you are a Tullahoma business owner or manager; how has the Coronavirus affected your business? What steps have you taken? What additional steps do you anticipate taking? I will not share your responses with the public, just as an aggregate community situation. Are you aware of any specific actions the city government, the community, or I can do to help you? We want to help you through this any way we can!
Second, I am concerned about our most vulnerable population – our elderly. Are they getting the food and medicines they need. Are they able to pay their bills? If you have any specific suggestions to assist this group, please share them with me.
I realize this situation is an extreme challenge for everyone. We will get through this! Tullahoma is a strong, resilient and giving community!
I look forward to hearing from you at mayor@tullahomatn.gov.