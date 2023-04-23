After more than one third century in the rental business, Max and Julie Christopher are hanging up their jackhammers (one of their most popular rental items). In addition to jackhammers, their rental inventory includes everything from scaffolding, generators, compressors, landscape equipment, pumps, and backhoes…..amongst hundreds of other items.
As of April 1, Christopher Equipment on North Jackson Street has new owners. And the good news is the name will not have to change. Curious?
Son, Grant, and his wife, Savannah, now own the business.
Christopher Equipment was formed when Max started the business in 1990. But his history in the rental business actually started when he attended Tullahoma High School in the early 80s. He worked part-time at Modern Way Rentals, then located on West Lincoln Street. Max graduated from Tennessee Tech, returned home and went back to work at Modern Way. At the age of 26 he and Julie were given the opportunity to buy the business and they haven’t looked back. Since that time he and Julie have opened three more stores in Fayetteville, Manchester and Shelbyville and grown the Tullahoma complex to 12 acres.
Max’s mom, Mary Jane, has been a big part of the business’s success. In the early 1980s when the Christopher family closed their clothing and boot business in downtown Tullahoma, Western Corral, they started Master of Ceremonies, managed by Mary Jane. Master of Ceremonies focused on party rentals and the business later moved to the Christopher Equipment building and a few years ago was purchased by the Farr family.
Like his dad, Grant was in his 20s when he purchased the business. And like his dad, he practically grew up in the business, working there during his high school years and summers while attending UT-Knoxville. Having grown up in the business he has done everything there is to do over the years and his goal is to grow the business and just get better at it every day. The family has an Open House planned but no details yet.
Congratulations, Christopher family, and thank you for meeting the needs of the Tullahoma area for the past 30+ years.
Most expensive ever?
If you have driven down North Jackson Street lately, you have seen three homes across from Northgate Mall, either taken down or moved off the property. Curious what is going to be developed on the property? This curious fellow is too, but the Atlanta developer who purchased the property is not quite ready to divulge the names of the tenants on this commercially-zoned property. I do have a few hints from the developer, though. There will be two concrete pads, both facing North Jackson Street. The developer hopes to start construction within the next three months and is currently negotiating to bring a fast, casual restaurant with a drive-thru to part of the property.
The three lots were purchased October 14, 2022 for a total of $1,550,000. Two of the lots (including the homes) were purchased approximately ten years ago for $100,000 and $110,000. The third lot was purchased in 1986 for $60,000. The three lots total 1.53 acres. For the non-math geeks among us, that is $1,013,072 an acre, or $23.25 per square foot. My, how things have changed. There are many rumors about the development of the property and curious people want to know….stay tuned.