Coffee County Collection Commission has announced that new voter cards are being mailed out.
It may take a few weeks to get them all mailed out according to Andy Farrar at Coffee County Department of Elections.
The Election office is currently in the process of mailing out 34,000 new voter wallet cards.
“Manchester City voters should have already received their new cards over the last few days. We are currently working on mailing out cards to all County districts and Tullahoma districts. Currently we are processing around 2,000 to 3,000 per day with the help of a few Election workers. All 34,000 cards should be processed and mailed by February 25th, but we anticipate being done earlier,” Farrar said.
Every registered voter will receive a white 6x9 envelope with the Election Commission stamped address on the outside. Inside each envelope will be a new voter wallet card and a notice listing all 16 Voting locations and addresses that will be used as voting precincts in 2022. The notice also has Election dates and early voting dates for all three Elections in 2022.
Due to the County redistricting, there were a lot of changes to district lines and where each district will now vote on Election Day. Coffee County consolidated 23 voting locations down to 16 and there are several new locations on the list.
“I cannot emphasize enough for each citizen to please look at the new voting location on their card to verify where they will be voting in 2022. If any registered voter does not receive their new voter card in the mail, they can call the Election Commission at 931-723-5103 to find out where they now vote. To obtain a replacement card you can visit the Election Commission office at 1329 McArthur St. Suite 6, Manchester, TN 37355, or voters can request one while voting early or on Election Day by filling out a short form,” Farrar said.
Farrar asks voters to:
1. Make sure you look for a white envelope marked with Coffee County Election Commission. It will contain the new registration card. Cut it out, fold up and put in your wallet so you have it to show on Election Day with your picture ID.
2. Many of the polling place locations have been changed. Look at the additional information in your envelope for your new place to vote.
3. Many of you have a new district since the County Commission voted to reduce your districts down to 9 from 21.
4. Each district will now have two commissioners in each district so you will be voting for two in your district.
5. Your new card will list all of your current information. Make sure you have it updated along with your picture identification card.
6. If you have moved. Please go to the department of elections with your new change of driver’s license to change the address or you can go online and change your address there. It is illegal to live one place and list your address in another. There are a few exceptions. If you are not sure, check with our local Department of Elections. (931) 723-5103.
Last day to be able to make any corrections to your voter registration or to be able to do a new voter registration is: Monday, April 4.
Each of the new nine county commission districts will have two Commissioners each for a total of 18 commissioners.
Voters are not required to show the voter registration card in order to vote in an Election. Voters are only required to show a State or Federal picture ID.
State redistricting changes to be aware of are changes to the US Congressional district, Coffee County will now be represented in the 4th U.S. Congressional District by Congressman Scott DesJarlais, moving out of the 6th Congressional District represented by Congressman John Rose.
The last day to file a petition for the May 3 County and School Board Primaries, which includes Manchester and Tullahoma School Board seats is Thursday, Feb. 17 at noon.
The last day to file a petition for the Aug.4 State Primary, City of Manchester, and City of Tullahoma Municipal Elections will be Thursday, April 7 at noon.
The last day to register to vote for the May 3 Election will be Monday, April 4.
The last day to register to vote for the Aug. 4 Election will be Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
Early voting begins Wednesday, April 13 and goes through Thursday, April 28.
Absentee Ballot Requested Deadline is April 26, 2022.