Are you mature and self-motivated? If you are and you’re looking for a career, then you may be Hobby Lobby material.
Hobby Lobby Jobs and Careers will be hosting a week-long hiring event for the soon-to-open Tullahoma Hobby Lobby on 1806 N Jackson St.
It was announced in February that Hobby Lobby was coming to Tullahoma. Hobby Lobby officials told The News that they estimated the store would be open in the fall of 2020.
Hobby Lobby is mainly an arts and crafts store that also sells supplies for numerous hobbies ranging from picture framing, jewelry making, fabrics, floral and wedding supplies, cards and party ware, baskets, wearable art, home accents and holiday merchandise.
The arts and crafts store will be holding the hiring event starting Aug. 3 to Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. According to the coordinators, Hobby Lobby is looking for applicants that are “mature and self-motivated.”
The company asks applicants to practice social distancing of six feet apart and to use hand sanitizer that will be provided. Face masks will be provided as well and are required for all applicants.
If applicants feel ill or were recently around someone diagnosed with COVID-19 then they shouldn’t come to the event.
They will be accepting applications from the temporary setup at the store location while it is still under construction. Positions do start out as temporary with the opportunity to go to either full or part-time positions.
“We offer exciting career opportunities for bright, energetic and talented individuals in a stimulating, fast-paced and team-oriented culture,” the company said. “Hobby Lobby is a world worth exploring - where dedication and achievement are rewarded.”
Potential new hires will be working various departments like floral, crafts, arts, custom frames, hobbies and fabrics. Positions available are department managers, cashiers, stockpersons, bookkeepers and freight receivers.
The company said previous experience in the craft or hobby field is preferred but not required. Applicants must apply in person at the event and to ask for the store manager.
For anyone needing reasonable accommodation of disability during the hiring process can call (877) 303-4547.
Kyle Murphy may be reached at kmurphy@tullahomanews.com.