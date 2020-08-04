Judge Jere Ledsinger handed out sentences in General Sessions court. Actions included:
Correl M. Baker was ordered to serve 85 days of an 11-29 sentence for reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and assault.
Tabitha Diane Prince was ordered to serve seven days of an 11-29 sentence for driving with a suspended license.
Therion Spencer Reese was directed to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI. Reese must also make restitution to the victim of the car wreck.
Dalton William Bibb was ordered to serve two days of an 11-29 sentences and must pay $250 plus costs for simple possession.
Justin Ray Bradford was issued an 11-month, 29-day sentence for simple possession.
Tyler Joseph Corley was directed to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI.
Warren Tyler Davenport was given a six-month probationary sentence and must pay $10 plus costs for driving with a revoked license.
Russell David Pickens was given a six month probationary sentence and must pay $10 plus costs for driving with a revoked license.
Keith Lamar Puckett was given a six month probationary sentence and must pay $50 plus costs for driving with a revoked license.
Earl Scott Rogers was given a six month probationary sentence and must pay $10 plus costs for driving with a revoked license.
Laura Smith was issued an 11-29 sentence and must pay $750 plus costs for possession of a Schedule II drugs.
Raymond Lamonte Taylor was directed to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI.
Daniel Blake Neal was given a 30 day probationary sentence and must pay $10 plus costs for public intoxication.
Summer Faye Williams was ordered to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI and simple possession.
Patricia Cheryl Williams was bound over to the grand jury on charges of aggravated assault and resisting stop and search.
Todd Clinton Fuller was ordered to serve three days for public intoxication.
Lonnie Zachary Farrar was directed to serve a six month sentence for driving with a revoked license.
Michael Wayne Post was given a six month sentence and must pay $25 plus costs for driving with a revoked license.
Cynthia Ann Badger was ordered to serve five days of an 11-29 sentence for theft.
Samuel Paul Harris was directed to serve 180 days of an 11-29 sentence for domestic assault and probation violation.
James Keith Toler was bound to the grand jury on the charge of attempted retaliation.
Joshua Curtis Cooley was given an 11-29 sentence and must pay $250 plus costs for driving with a revoked license and simple possession.
Daniella Allen was ordered to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must make $350 plus costs for DUI.
Andrea Lynn Arthur was bound over to the grand jury on the charge of aggravated child abuse.
Michael Lynn Edwards was ordered to serve a six month probationary sentence and must pay $50 plus costs for driving with a revoked license and not wearing a seat belt.
Kathleen Teresa Hall was bound over to the grand jury on the charge of DUI.
Alonzo Dewite Maxin was bound over to the grand jury on the charge of aggravated child abuse.
Samantha Cawley was ordered to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI.
Cheryl Lynn Cole was given a six month probationary sentence for assault. She’s also banned from Daddy Billy’s.
Meguel Casillas Trevino was given a six month sentence and must pay $10 plus costs for driving with a suspended license.
Zachary Clayton Goodale was ordered to serve a six month sentence and must pay $25 plus costs for driving with a revoked license and not exercising due care.
Jasmine Brooke Jones was given a 12 month probationary sentence and must pay $20 plus costs for two counts of driving with a suspended license.
Shentonie Devan Jones was given a six month sentence and must pay $10 plus costs for driving with a revoked license.
Melodie Rose Stusse was directed to serve 21 days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for two counts of domestic assault and DUI.
Timothy L. Twist was ordered to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI.
Daniel Earl Vaughn was given a six month probationary sentence and must pay $50 plus costs for driving with a suspended license.
Fred James Hill III was directed to serve an 11-29 sentence and must pay $25 plus costs for driving with a revoked license.
Deanna Caldwell was ordered to serve six days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI and failure to appear in court.
James Chael Choate was ordered to serve an 11-29 sentence and must make restitution of $500 for two counts of theft.
Barry Lorenzo Johnson was directed to serve 45 days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $600 plus costs for DUI and driving with a revoked license.
Otessa Jade Poe was ordered to serve an 11-29 sentence for theft of property, criminal impersonation and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.