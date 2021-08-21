In line with its two year anniversary, local cigar shop 4 The Win Cigar Shop and Lounge celebrated its newest addition of a grand courtyard for patrons.
The cigar lounge commemorated the grand opening of the courtyard with a ribbon cutting ceremony courtesy of the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce.
4 The Win Cigar Shop and Lounge opened its doors in 2019. It was started by Scot McCain when his wife, Wendy, encouraged him to follow his dreams of running a cigar shop after he took a buyout from Nissan.
“We had a vision to kind of make this into a very New Orleans-esque, speakeasy concept of a cigar lounge,” Scot said.
When patrons step into the lounge, they’ll see the walls decorated with various cigar décor and classic sport photos, jerseys and memorabilia. Besides the main room, there are side rooms that are set up with a large screen television and executive chairs to relax and enjoy a cigar. Patrons who want to enjoy a smoke outside will make their way to the back of the lounge to enter the grand courtyard.
Scot thanked everyone for coming to the grand opening and said he and Wendy were blessed with the turnout and aspect of how everything happened with the courtyard. According to Scot, he and Wendy were approached by American Legion Post 43 Commander Alan Harris about the courtyard and gave them an opportunity to use it.
“Through a lot of hard work and labor of love, support of many friends and family we were able to open this up in May, and today is our grand opening and ribbon cutting,” Scot said.
He also said they were blessed with customers who continued to support the cigar lounge throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a community project, a community gathering area, and I just want to say thank you guys so much,” he said. “I appreciate everything and it’s a blessing to be a part of this community.”
The shop is located at 110 W. Lincoln St., across the alley from London’s, in downtown Tullahoma, with business hours of 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. through 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Patrons must be 21 or older to enter the shop.