Coffee County remains under the 100-case milestone for COVID-19, according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The July 24 update listed Coffee County with just 95 active cases of COVID-19, down three cases from Thursday's figures. This is the second time active cases of the virus have declined in the county. This brings the county to an overall total of 234, per the state data.
Statewide, Tennessee logged more than 2,000 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the new state overall figure to 89,078 cases. This includes 36,095 active cases in the Volunteer State and 52,983 recovered. To date there are 4,120 hospitalizations for the disease and 938 deaths attributed to it.
More locally, neighboring counties logged some increases in active cases.
Rutherford County again added more than 100 new cases, bringing its overall total to 5,127, per the report. This includes 2,642 active cases and 2,440 recovered. There are still just 45 COVID deaths in the county, according to the report.
Cannon County remained static at 87 total cases, 42 active cases and 45 recovered; there are still no deaths in the county connected to COVID, according to the data.
Warren County now sits at 267 total cases, a five-case increase from Thursday. This includes 168 active cases and 96 recovered. There are still just three COVID deaths in the county, per the report.
Grundy County now sits at 78 cases overall, including 14 active cases, 62 recovered and two deaths.
Franklin County added another nine cases for a total of 180. This includes 76 active cases, 101 recovered and three deaths.
Moore County also remained static from Thursday's figures, keeping its total at 35 with 16 active cases and 19 recovered.
Bedford County added only 12 more cases for a total of 723. This includes 154 active cases and 559 recovered. There are still only 10 COVID-related deaths in the county.