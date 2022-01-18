It took a jury only a half-hour in nearby Marion County to return a verdict finding the Cracker Barrel Company at fault for serving a customer a glass of chemicals instead of water. The result of the finding is that Cracker Barrel has been ordered to pay the man $9.4 million.
"The jury returned a verdict for compensatory damages of $4.3 million in just 30 minutes, one of the fastest verdicts we have ever seen, and awarded punitive damages of $5 million after only 10 minutes of additional deliberation," Plaintiff William Cronnon's attorney, Thomas Greer, said after the jury’s decision. "The speed of the verdict, combined with an amount in excess of what we asked, speaks to just how dangerous the Cracker Barrel policy was.”
Cracker Barrel was not keen on the finding and pointed out the incident was isolated and happened eight years ago.
The victim in the case was having lunch at a Cracker Barrel in Marion County in April 2014 when he took a sip of what he believed to be water, "only to immediately realize that it was not ice water but was some chemical that caused a burning sensation in his mouth and esophagus," court documents revealed.
The plaintiff later found out he had reportedly been served the chemical Eco-San, which was being used as a cleaner in the kitchen area. Eco-San, described as a corrosive chemical in the lawsuit, reportedly caused permanent and serious internal physical injury to the victim.
The plaintiff said he is still suffering from symptoms, including injuries to his mouth and esophagus and is still incurring medical bills.
"Cracker Barrel's negligence didn't just cause [my client] physical harm; it took away part of his identity," the attorney noted.