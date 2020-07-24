Local residents have opened up a new business and found success despite COVID-19.
Tullahoma resident Nicole Hickerson has opened a new hair and nail salon in Tullahoma called Nicole’s Hair + Nail Studio on 728 N Jackson St. next to Little Caesar's Pizza.
Hickerson is owner and nail technician. She handles nail services while hair stylist Amanda Szoke takes care of hair services.
“Nails in the front and hair in the back. We offer all nail services, hair services and waxing,” said Hickerson.
Hickerson’s service isn’t limited to pedicures and painting nails, she also does nail art for customers.
“I offer fake nails, I do gel polish, style pedicures and nail art,” Hickerson said.
Hickerson has been doing nails for 14 years while Szoke has been working on hair for four years. With her experience in the field, Hickerson decided to start her own business and officially opened May 17, which was during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was the hardest thing I ever had to do,” said Hickerson.
Hickerson said the pandemic delayed the opening for a few months. Like other businesses they could only accept appointments.
“We would have opened a month or so sooner if it hadn’t been for COVID,” said Hickerson
Szoke was able to start a week earlier as Hickerson had to get a ventilation system installed as part of the codes regulation.
Yet, Nicole’s Hair + Nail Studio has been thriving despite the pandemic. Hickerson said they’ve been able to thrive because of the loyal clients they’ve built up from their time at Ultra Nails and Hair Gallery.
“Basically all of my customers just followed me whenever I left,” Hickerson said, “Ultra-Nails helped me a lot and taught me what I know in the nail industry.”
Another big factor that’s helped the business thrive in the pandemic is the utilization of social media.
Nicole’s Hair + Nail Studio offers different hours for nail and hair services.
The hair studio is opened Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with Wednesday hours varying and Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The nail studio is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Both are closed for Sunday.
Anyone interested can find Nicole’s Hair + Nail Studio on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nicoleshairplusnailstudio. For anyone who wants to set up an appointment, for nails it 931-307-5253 and for hair 931-581-9776.
