Motlow State Community College is a leader in technology and employee professional development. Through a collaborative effort between Academic Affairs and Workforce’s ‘MotlowTrained’ division at Motlow, community members can participate in free Google IT Support Professional Certificate training.

“This online training program provides the skills you need for an introductory-level job in IT support, such as a help desk analyst, with no relevant experience required,” said Motlow’s Cyber Defense Instructor Walter McCord. “The course gives you a micro-credential and a completion badge you can put on your resume.”

