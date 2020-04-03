Churches are still up in the air about whether they will be able to have East services or not. As for Palm Sunday, churches are changing what they normally do.
In the Christian faith, Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020 is celebrated by distributing palm branches representing the same branches that the crowd scattered in front of Christ as he rode into Jerusalem. Palm Sunday is always the Sunday before Easter, where Christians commemorate the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, one week after he arrived in Jerusalem.
Annually, many churches in Tullahoma participate in a march on Palm Sunday where everyone waves their palm branches in celebration of what happened so long ago.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, this event has been cancelled.
However, First Christian Church in Tullahoma is not letting the virus stop them from allowing their members to celebrate Palm Sunday.
“Palm Branches will be available for pickup at the glassed entrance to the First Christian Church main building. They will be there 24 hours, all week long until Sunday morning,” the church revealed “If you cannot pick up a palm branch, a branch from your yard or even some cloth will reflect the readings from Palm Sunday service.”
As for what to do with these palm branches instead of walking around in the usual parade, the church posted some ideas for people to use them and display them proudly on Sunday. “As a sign of encouragement to the community, we invite you to place the palm branch or cloth on your mailbox Sunday morning,” the post continued. “Please be safe and God Bless.”
“I have communicated a little bit with First Presbyterian and other churches to let them know what we are doing just to make sure they know if they want to participate,” First Christian Church Senior Pastor Tom Murdock told The News.
Murdock reached out to the churches that usually participate in the march, including First Methodist Church, First Baptist Church, First Presbyterian Church and Trinity Lutheran Church but received no response on whether they will be participating.
First Christian Church is located on 120 W. Grundy St.
Katelyn Lawson may be reached at klawson@tullahomanews.com.