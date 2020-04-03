As of Thursday, April 2, Coffee County had three confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to information from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The Coffee County Emergency Management Agency was notified late Wednesday night of the two additional cases of the disease and released a statement updating the public on the information.
“We have a received a notification from the State of Tennessee Health that we now have 3 confirmed Covid-19 cases within Coffee County,” the statement read. “We do not have any information beyond this.”
Because of HIPAA regulations, county officials were not given any additional information regarding the two new cases, as all other information is kept confidential.
According to state health department information, there have also been 135 patients test negative for the disease.
In neighboring Franklin County, there have been eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 97 patients test negative for the disease.
Grundy County has eight confirmed cases and 35 negative tests, though according to Dr. Jay Trussler, a patient of his succumbed to complications from COVID-19 Tuesday night. Data from the state health department’s website did not have the death tallied as of Thursday.
Trussler posted on his Facebook page that the patient - the only one Trussler had personally diagnosed at that point - was being treated in the intensive care unit at the Winchester hospital.
In an effort to help curb the spread the disease, Gov. Bill Lee announced Thursday afternoon that he would be mandating that all Tennesseans stay at home unless they are performing “essential services."
Executive Order #23 adds enforcement measures to his previous executive order, which did not carry any ramifications to those who did not adhere to the “safer-at-home” guidance of Executive Order #22.
The governor said during a press conference that he had issued a letter of guidance to all law enforcement agencies that would help them enforce the new mandate.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.