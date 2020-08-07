A man faces simple assault charges for cat-calling a woman while he was apparently inebriated.
The suspect, Toby Butler is charged with simple assault and public intoxication. His charges come after police spotted him staggering down Broadrick Street, hollering “Trump” and “’Merica”.
When approached by police, the suspect said he had been a friend’s house drinking all day and asked why officers were bothering him. Given his alleged intoxication, police officers placed him into custody. It was shortly after that officers talked to a woman who said she had been harassed by Butler.
“While she was walking her dog, she heard a cat-call,” the police report revealed. “She said a few choice words back to him and he began to follow her and yell obscenities.”
The woman said his actions placed her in fear and she sought out the nearest house to seek refuge.