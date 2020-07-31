The Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen wants to know what is going on with the Tullahoma Art Center (TAC) and it has paused the center’s annual appropriation from the city until someone from the center gives it an answer.
At the Monday, July 27 meeting of the city board, Alderman Daniel Berry suggested the board table the TAC appropriation from the city until someone from the center gives a presentation about the goings on of the center and explains what happened.
A cryptic letter was sent out to members suggesting misconduct on the part of a high-ranking official there, prompting the board to put a pause on funding the center with taxpayer money until the issues with the center are cleared up.
“I have concerns with a letter I received,” Berry said. I would like to make a motion to table this until the fine arts center gives explanations and comes to the board and talks about the issues, even if it’s closed.”
Specifically, Berry wanted someone to tell the board about what is currently going on with the board of directors at TAC, what happened with the money that is allegedly missing and more.
“I’m not comfortable giving taxpayer money to nonprofits anyway, but I’m especially not comfortable when there’s a whole cloud around it,” he said. “What’s going on there?”
TAC recently sent members a confidential letter to provide an update regarding what has happened in the past few months.
The letter first introduced members who received the letter to lawyer Parker T. Brown of Fidelis Law, PLLC who has been retained by the TAC Board of Directors to provide general counsel and advice moving forward.
It then moved on to reveal that the board has been in the process of investigating potential misconduct from one of TAC’s high-ranking officials.
The letter stated, “Based upon the evidence collected thus far, the Board has reason to believe that said official has misappropriated corporate funds, mismanaged corporate assets and operations, completed unauthorized expenditures and converted corporate assets.”
The official in question was not named nor were there any clues as to the person’s identity.
The letter stated the board has removed the official from their position, notified appropriate state authorities and are continuing to conduct a thorough investigation. The investigation is ongoing.
Even with these discoveries, the board wanted to reassure members that they were taking actions to remedy the current issues and to prevent future incidents.
“Although there are current protections in place that led to the discovery of these potential misdoings, the Board, along with assistance from our firm, is currently in the process of examining all existing policies and corporate documents to determine if even more safeguards can be added to prevent any future issues of this nature.”
The letter continued by saying the board is in the process of evaluating its bylaws to determine whether its current policies can be strengthened in areas of corporate oversight and transparency. The process includes potentially establishing an “Oversight Committee” to monitor the actions and expenditures of both all the Board and corporate officers. The board has also scheduled an audit of the corporate finances to find any other existing potential issues and or current spending and revenue streams that may need additional oversight and management.
The letter ended by reassuring members that the board’s first and foremost priority is the furtherance of its charitable mission and purpose.
“Please know that the Board is fully dedicated to this mission and its members and taking necessary actions to protect both. The Board will continue to keep its members advised of any changes to corporate bylaws, policies and procedures. The Board is confident that TAC’s best days are ahead.”
Mayor Pro Tem Jimmy Blanks also addressed the issue at the Monday meeting, saying there had been a change of leadership, but that TAC members had been “kept in the dark about what’s going on.”
He agreed with Berry’s motion to withhold the funding until the center explained what was happening.
“We’re sort of holding their feet to the fire here by withholding that appropriation until we know what’s going on,” he said. I think that’s a proper way to handle this.”
Alderman Rupa Blackwell said the next annual membership meeting is typically held in September. This meeting is where the TAC membership elects its board members.
Blackwell previously served on the board prior to her election as alderman, she said, and she spoke with one current TAC board member who served with her.
“They said that they are working towards an audit,” Blackwell said at the meeting. “They’re planning on having a September meeting as much as possible.”
Blackwell added that the board member she spoke with was the only one who had previously been elected by the TAC membership.
Blanks added that if the membership holds its September meeting and elects “a proper board” then the funding can go on as scheduled.
“But if they only have one sitting board member who was elected by the membership, that is a problem.”
The motion to table the appropriation passed unanimously. No specific date has been set for TAC to present to the city board.
Mayor Lane Curlee said it would be incumbent upon TAC to come to the city board and make its case for funding.
The letter sent to members can be read below.
