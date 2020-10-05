Over weekend, two Coffee Countians died from COVID-19, raising the death county to 16, according to the to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The report, which is updated at 2 p.m., shows Coffee County with 1,411 overall cases with 247 considered active cases and 1,148 cases inactive/recovered.
The County Data Snapshot, which was last updated Sunday, Oct. 4, lists Coffee County with a daily case rate of 29.8 per 100,000 residents.
Over the last two weeks, Coffee County has averaged 19.6 new cases of COVID-19 per day. The previous two weeks, the average case rate was 19.4.
Over the last week, the county has averaged 187.3 tests per day, with a percent positive rate of 9.7%.
Free COVID-19 testing is available at no cost for Coffee Countians at Waggoner Park, 1300 E. Carroll St. The testing is drive-through testing, meaning patients will not need to leave their vehicles to get tested.