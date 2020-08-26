Coffee County added 25 cases of COVID-19 over Wednesday, according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The latest report, which is updated every day at 2 p.m., shows the overall case count in the county now sits at 725, with 278 considered active and 441 recovered. There are still just six COVID-19 deaths in the county.
The county now sits at a .49% threshold for active cases. If the rate continues to go down then all three school systems in the county will return to normal operations.
The Tullahoma City Schools transitioned to the hybrid model Aug. 17.