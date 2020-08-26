Aug 26 COVID-19 Update.jpg

Coffee County added 25 cases of COVID-19 over Wednesday, according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health. 

Aug 26 Case by County.jpg

The latest report, which is updated every day at 2 p.m., shows the overall case count in the county now sits at 725, with 278 considered active and 441 recovered. There are still just six COVID-19 deaths in the county.

This is a net change of -10, with 25 new cases but 35 new recoveries.

The county now sits at a .49% threshold for active cases. If the rate continues to go down then all three school systems in the county will return to normal operations. 

The Tullahoma City Schools transitioned to the hybrid model Aug. 17. 

Tags

Recommended for you