After seeing a decline in active coronavirus cases Wednesday, Thursday brought the total back up to just shy of 100 active cases of COVID-19.
According to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health, Coffee County now has 98 active cases of COVID-19. The report is updated each day at 2 p.m. with the latest information.
As of Thursday, July 23, Coffee County has an overall total of 233 cases, an increase of 12 from Wednesday's numbers. This includes the 98 active cases and 135 recovered. There are still no COVID-19 deaths to report in the county, per the data.
Statewide there was an additional 2,570 cases counted, bringing the overall total to 86,987, including 35,326 active and 51,661 recovered.
Tennessee also has 4,016 hospitalizations and 925 COVID-19 deaths, per the TDOH report.
Neighboring counties also saw increases in active cases.
Rutherford County now has 5016 total cases of the disease, a 188-case spike from Wednesday, according to the report. This includes 2,600 active cases, 2,371 recovered and 45 COVID-19 deaths.
Cannon County is now at 87 total cases, including 42 active cases and 45 recovered. There are still no COVID-19 deaths in the county.
Warren County added another 14 cases, bringing its overall total to 262. This includes 164 active, 95 recovered and three deaths, per the report.
Grundy County added three more cases, for an overall total of 77. This includes 16 active, 59 recovered and two deaths.
Franklin County now has 171 cases overall, only adding three more since Wednesday. This includes 69 active cases, 99 recovered and just three deaths.
Moore County is still under 50 with just 35 cases overall. This includes 16 active and 19 recovered. There are still no COVID deaths in the county.
Bedford County added another 15 cases for a total of 711 cases. This includes 148 active, 553 recovered and the same 10 deaths.