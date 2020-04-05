"We have received a notification from the State of Tennessee Health Department that we now have five confirmed COVID-19 cases within Coffee County," said EMA Director Allen Lendley in a statement yesterday. "We do not have any information beyond this. Due to HIPAA regulations it is only the responsibility of health departments to notify us that a resident in our county has tested positive. All other information is kept confidential by TN Department of Health."
The state's website was updated today with this information.