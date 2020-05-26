Seven Hroncich, left, an instrument technician, Robert Bradford, center right, an electrician, Kevin Thompson, right, test operations engineer, Tim Mullins, an outside machinist, and others prepare for a test run in the Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC) Arcs Control Room, May 5, 2020, at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn. Team members are maintaining social distancing when possible and wearing masks when not, so they can continue the critical national defense mission of AEDC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jill Pickett) (This image was altered by obscuring items for security purposes.)