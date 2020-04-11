In an effort to continue to slow the spread of the Coronavirus and protect the workforce at Arnold AFB, the installation Commander, Col. Jeffrey Geraghty has determined that all Base Exchange and Commissary patrons will be required to wear a face covering while shopping in either facility.
The layout of the stores makes it difficult to maintain a six-foot distance, so to comply with installation and DOD guidelines, face coverings will be a pre-condition for entry to these facilities beginning Monday April 13.
To gain access to the installation visitors must first pass an enhanced screening process, which includes questions related to exposure to coronavirus, current health status and recent travel history. More details can be found at https://www.arnold.af.mil/coronavirus.
CDC guidance for how to create and wear face masks can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html