Officials with Arnold Air Force Base (AFB) announced one of its team members was resting at home following a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19. This marks the first confirmed case of the disease at AEDC.
Base officials sent the following message this past Friday afternoon:
An Arnold AFB team member is being treated and evaluated by health care professionals following the first confirmed case of COVID-19 at the base.
“This is our first confirmed case,” said AEDC Commander Col. Jeffrey Geraghty. “The continued safety and well-being of Arnold Air Force Base is my top priority. We are working with our base medical staff and off-base health care agencies to ensure we mitigate the effects of COVID-19 using established Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Defense Department guidelines.”
Arnold AFB is in Health Protection Condition Charlie to reflect the sustained community transmission posed by COVID-19 and the risk of exposure to personnel.
Arnold AFB officials are working closely with the Tennessee Department of Health to coordinate prevention and response efforts in the local area. We are regularly providing installation personnel and their families with up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent potential spread of the virus, as well as any impact to local activities.
We encourage all Air Force personnel and their families to continue to practice social distancing and proper hygiene as the best way to prevent the spread of the virus. This includes washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. People should not shake hand, and routinely disinfect all commonly used surfaces. Also, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands and avoid close contact with those who are sick.
“We are encouraging all personnel to follow Force Health Protection guidelines to safeguard our community to prevent widespread outbreak, and adhere to travel advisories and restrictions,” Geraghty said.
Arnold AFB leadership will continually monitor the situation and provide additional information as it becomes available.
For the most up-to-date information about COVID-19 at the base, check out https://www.arnold.af.mil/coronavirus and the AEDC Facebook page.
Geraghty also posted a video message on the issue to his Facebook page April 3. In the video, Geraghty said the individual worked in Building 1456 and last reported to the base March 24.
“After feeling symptoms on March 24, he did not report to work the next day,” he said. “Using sound judgment, he stayed away from the worksite, contacted his health care provider and was later tested for COVID-19.”
Geraghty added the individual did not have any recent travel history to any known COVID-19 “hot spot,” and also did not visit Cafe 100 in the two weeks prior to his confirmed diagnosis.
The individual’s coworkers have been notified, Geraghty said, and all are currently self-isolating for 14 days for “self-monitoring.”
“His worksite will be locked up, and no personnel will be there until the virus is eradicated, after which it will be cleaned up before anyone goes back into that building,” he said.
Posture change
Additionally, Geraghty said the base had undergone a posture change that was unrelated to the positive COVID-19 case. In another video dated April 4, Geraghty said the division chiefs at Arnold developed a list of “operationally urgent missions” and the “ancillary functions that go into supporting those.”
While he could not explain what those missions were in the video, Geraghty said those involved in the missions were notified that they would continue to report to Arnold AFB.
All other personnel not related to those missions will no longer report to base. That posture change took effect Monday, April 6.
In the video, Geraghty said he told the base leadership time to expect to be in this new posture for four weeks. If the need arises for additional posture changes, Geraghty added that the leadership team would “not hesitate to do so” in order to protect the health of everyone on base.
“As we continue to work through these unprecedented times, I ask you to do what is right, in terms of protecting your health, your family’s health in continuing these national defense urgent operational missions to the best of our ability within the limits of protecting health,” Geraghty said in the video.
He also urged everyone to follow the governor’s safer-at-home executive order and newly-initiated CDC guidelines regarding cloth masks.
“Please do what’s right,” he said.
Geraghty added that he was proud of all the work being done at the base and off by those who work there.
“I’m proud of each of you,” he said. “I’m proud of what you’re doing. Military, government civilian, contractor workforce, those of you who are still being called to support those operationally urgent missions: I thank you. This is a critical time in our national defense, and what you’re doing is vital. I’d ask you to take care of each other, including yourself. Thank you.”
