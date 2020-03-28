Arnold Engineering Development Complex Commander Col. Jeffrey Geraghty issued the following statement on Friday, March 20:
Arnold Air Force Base will be in a maximum telework posture to determine the feasibility of minimizing base operations should it become necessary to further protect the health of the workforce and help slow the spread of COVID-19 community transmission. After Friday’s activities, supervisors are encouraged to maximize telework, but will have discretion based on individual productivity while on telework.
As of March 21, Arnold AFB implemented additional COVID-19 screening measures with the goal of preventing introduction of the coronavirus on base while we execute our national security mission. Screening criteria can be found at www.arnold.af.mil/coronavirus. Anyone who fails the screening process will be denied access to the installation. Expect delays for base entry and road congestion.
Government employees authorized to telework should do so at their approved alternate duty location. Branch-level leadership and immediate supervisors will be the primary conduit of information for the Government workforce for reporting to work and leave status. Contractor personnel will follow the guidance of their employers. Additionally, information will be kept current on the Arnold AFB public website, where a page has been created for coronavirus-related topics at https://www.arnold.af.mil/coronavirus/. We will also post updates to the AEDC/Arnold AFB Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/ArnoldAirForceBase/.
Geraghty thanked the AEDC workforce for “the work you do and for looking out for each other in this unique situation.”