The 35th annual AEDC Turkey Trot was held this past month at the Arnold Lakeside Complex at Arnold Air Force Base, offering a semblance of normalcy during times that seem anything but typical.
Just as it did last year, the 2020 race took runners on a scenic jaunt through the area around the ALC. The male and female winners once again received the customary frozen turkeys as tokens of their victories. As it has since its inception, this year’s installment of the pre-Thanksgiving race served a good cause.
However, with the ongoing pandemic in mind, several changes were made to this year’s event.
Precautions were put in place to ensure the participants gathered for this year’s trot were as safe as possible while pounding the pavement on an ideal fall day. Those competing in the 5K run and those taking part in the 2.5K walk were required to wear protective masks while gathered at the starting line and maintain social distancing. After the start of the race, the masks were allowed to come down, but runners passing others on the course were required to maintain a 6-foot distancing while doing so or, if they were unable to do so, put their masks back up while passing. Participants were also asked to mask up after crossing the finish line and during post-race festivities.
The Turkey Trot was hosted by the Company Grade Officers’ Council at Arnold. Capt. Elizabeth Sewell, a CGOC member who helped organize this year’s race and the top female finisher in the 2019 Turkey Trot, said the organization wanted to hold the race to give people who have likely been cooped up over the preceding months a reason to lace up their sneakers and enjoy an afternoon outdoors with fellow Arnold team members.
“With everything being canceled, we really wanted to try and hold an event people could look forward to,” Sewell said. “This race has happened for 34 years, so we didn’t want to cancel it unless absolutely necessary.”
Last year, the Turkey Trot was moved from its traditional venue inside the gated confines of the Arnold AFB mission area to the ALC. This new route was maintained for this year’s race. Runners bolted from the starting line outside the ALC, darted through the parking lot and rushed onto a trail that took them around the back of the ALC and along Woods Reservoir. The route then took runners through the Arnold Village community and back to the ALC.
Runners completed this loop twice to finish the more-than-3-mile, race. Those opting to take part in the 2.5K walk finished this course once at their own pace.
“We were very pleased with the turnout,” Sewell said. “We had just over 30 trotters attend this year. That was a slightly smaller number than last year, but with teleworking and COVID, we were very happy with the turnout.”
The first AEDC Turkey Trot was held in 1985 and quickly became an annual tradition at Arnold AFB, the headquarters of AEDC. The event is viewed as a way to bring civilian contractors, government employees and military members across the base together for some pre-holiday fun.
Since its inception, the Turkey Trot has benefitted area families in need. Entry into the event was free, but participants were asked to bring a nonperishable food item for donation. The food collected was donated to the Storehouse Food Pantry in Manchester.
“The CGOC is very pleased with all the support we received this year,” Sewell said. “We had two very large boxes of food, plus a large monetary donation as well, to donate to the food bank this year. I would also like to thank the volunteers who came out to help sweep the debris off the course, make sure runners went the right way, and help with the timing and registration. We had great support, and I think the race went as well as it could.”
In recent years, the Turkey Trot has opened up participation to the families of Arnold personnel. This allowed a pair of first-time participants to each take home a frozen turkey. Jesse Sewell placed first among male runners with a time of 18 minutes. Bridget White finished first among female runners by crossing the finish line at 23 minutes 35 seconds.
“I enjoy running,” White said following the race. “I run a lot in my free time. I ran in college, but COVID ended my cross country career. It’s good to get back at it.”
Like White, Jesse Sewell said he enjoys running in his spare time. The Turkey Trot newcomer was impressed by the picturesque setting for the race.
“It’s a beautiful area with the lake right there and the trees changing colors,” he said. “It’s a beautiful course.”
Neither Jesse Sewell nor White are employed or serving at Arnold AFB, but they have close ties with folks who are. Jesse Sewell is the husband of Capt. Sewell. White is the girlfriend of Lt. Paul McCormack. Organizers feel by opening up the race to folks outside of Arnold, the Turkey Trot has become an experience families can share.
“I think it is great that we had more than just those that work on the base come and participate,” Capt. Sewell said. “The Arnold community is more than just those who work on the base. It’s also the family members who support the workers and the base as well. Thanksgiving is all about coming together as a family, and I really enjoyed seeing family members participate.”
And with their victories, Jesse Sewell and White came away with something to share with their loved ones for the holiday.
“I’ve already baked one turkey this year, so this will be the second one,” Jesse Sewell said.
“I’m excited to roast this turkey for Thanksgiving,” White added.
Aside from risk mitigation measures, other changes were made to this year’s event. These included a later start time and the slight lengthening of the course to make the race a truer 5K distance.
Capt. Sewell said additional changes could be coming to the 36th annual AEDC Turkey Trot.
“We may start the race 30 minutes sooner next year if we don’t have any conflicts on base, and I may try to change up the course to make the walk only one mile,” she said. “I have also thought of the idea of doing a kids race and coming up with a half-mile loop or course so we can have a competition for them. We could have more family involvement this way too.”