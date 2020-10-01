After Nolensville cancelled on Tullahoma Wednesday, the Wildcats were able to pick up a game, officially adding Brainerd as this Friday night’s homecoming opponent.
Heading into Friday night’s matchup, Brainerd comes in with an overall record of 5-1 on the year. Most recently, the Panthers are coming off of a 60-0 home win over Austin-East last Friday.
Brainerd opened its season Aug. 21 with a 39-16 home win over Hixson, before following that with a 30-13 road win over Howard Tech. The Panthers then lost a 35-18 contest at Loudon Sept. 4, before beating Lookout Valley at home Sept. 11 and following that with a 34-6 road win over Sweetwater Sept. 18.
While Nolensville will not play Tullahoma this coming Friday, it is still on the Wildcats’ schedule. Tullahoma is now set to play host to the Knights Oct. 23. THS was originally scheduled to face Giles County Oct. 23; however, that game will no longer take place.
“Giles County was nice enough to let us out of the contract we had with them,” said THS Head Coach John Olive. “We will play this week and then play three-straight region games to end the regular season.”
Following Friday’s contest with Brainerd, the Wildcats will enjoy a bye week and then travel to Lawrence County on Oct. 16. Tullahoma will then host Nolensville Oct. 23. Senior night ceremonies will be taking place before the Region 4-4A matchup.
Earlier this week, the Wildcats had another change to their schedule. In week 11, Tullahoma will now be hosting Maplewood after it was originally scheduled to head to Nashville to play the Panthers.
Kickoff for all of Tullahoma’s final games are scheduled for 7 p.m.