Applying for the fall 2020 semester at Motlow State is just that – simple and free. Those words are the centerpiece of a new campaign by the College to spotlight its plans for the fall semester, to raise awareness of the importance of education, and to remind surrounding communities that Motlow is an engine that helps drive the economy of Middle Tennessee.
Despite the medical and social challenges of spring and summer, the time is now for action in preparation for fall. Whether you are in high school, a recent high school graduate, an adult without a degree, or looking to upgrade your work skills, Motlow has a program to fit your needs and your lifestyle.
“We are asking our Middle Tennessee communities to help us spread this important message,” said Terri Bryson, Vice-President of External Affairs. “The Financial Aid priority deadline is July 15, and students can best ensure their paperwork will be processed and approved by the start of fall classes by beginning the process now. Simple and free is our message. Most of our students attend tuition-free through the dual enrollment program, Tennessee Promise, and Tennessee Reconnect. There has never been a better time to enroll at Motlow.”
Fall 2020 plans include:
- A mixture of on-ground, online, and blended courses
- Social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines on campus
- A robust cleaning schedule for all facilities
- Daily health check-ins
- Free online tutoring and online placement testing
- Classes begin as scheduled Aug. 24, and end as scheduled Dec. 4, with final exams starting Dec. 5
Motlow’s faculty is trained in distance-learning technologies and prepared to teach their courses through any format. When students, employees, or visitors are on campus, the College has instituted procedures to follow CDC and Tennessee Health Department guidelines.
Due to changing class delivery technologies, Motlow is revising terminology to describe course delivery methods:
- Online with fixed class meeting times – No on-campus requirement. Videoconferencing included. Classes meet at a fixed time on specific days
- Online with no fixed class meeting times – No on-campus requirement. Videoconferencing included. Classes do not meet at a fixed time
- Blended with fixed class meeting times – May require on-campus attendance. Videoconferencing may be included. Classes may or may not meet at a fixed time
- Traditional on-Campus classes – On-campus attendance required. May include videoconferencing
“Our outreach campaign asks the reader of this message to act,” added Bryson. “Find our Simple & Free ad in area newspapers, TV, radio, and on our social media channels and share. Put the ad on your company and church bulletin board, storefront window, and even your refrigerator. Send someone a link to our YouTube message or our new webpage. Turn up the radio when you hear our message. Let’s join together to ensure potential students, who need to advance their education, know the opportunities Motlow offers.”
The new fall plan, course-description terminology, and highlights of education options for all segments of society are featured on a new information portal at Motlow.com/simpleandfree.