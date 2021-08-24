A local pediatrician is urging Tullahomans to get vaccinated in order to protect those most vulnerable to COVID-19 and its variants—including children under the age of 12—from the virus.
Pediatrician Dr. Clifford Seyler said his office is seeing an increase in the number of patients who come in with respiratory diseases, including both COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).
As the Delta variant of the coronavirus sweeps across the country—notably in the southeast—Seyler said his office saw several patients Monday, Aug. 16, test positive for COVID-19. Of the 130 patients his office saw that Monday, 51 of them were tested for the virus, with 17 of them resulting in a positive diagnosis, or 33% positive.
Given the increase in pediatric patients testing positive for COVID-19, Seyler said he is recommending parents vaccinate their children 12 and older who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine with informed consent.
Part of that informed consent, he told The News, is the potential for a serious side effect called myrocarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart. According to Seyler, studies have shown that children aged 12 to young adults aged 29 can possibly develop the condition if they receive the COVID-19 vaccine, at a rate of about two per 100,000 people. However, Seyler noted, the likelihood of people developing myocarditis after developing COVID-19 occurs at about six per 100,000 people, making it still safer to receive the vaccine than to contract COVID-19.
The CDC has come to the same conclusion as Seyler, stating the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks, though the balance of benefits and risks does vary by age and sex, as cases of myocarditis observed in those who were vaccinated between Dec. 29, 2020 and June 11, 2021, were more prevalent among males aged 30 years or younger, and the risks of poor outcomes related to COVID-19 increase with age.
“Per million second doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine administered to males aged 12-29 years, 11,000 COVID-19 cases, 560 hospitalizations, 138 ICU admissions and six deaths due to COVID-19 could be prevented, compared with 39-47 expected myocarditis cases after COVID-19 vaccination,” a CDC report on the myocarditis side effect states. “CDC and FDA will continue to closely monitor reports of myocarditis after receipt of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and will bring any additional data to ACIP for consideration.”
With informed consent, Seyler said, he is hoping parents will consider vaccinating their children and continue to wear masks in order to stop the spread of COVID-19 among the community. Further, he said, if the spread of respiratory diseases like COVID-19 and RSV continue unabated, the community could see dire consequences like the closure of schools once again.
Additionally, he said, his office has seen a significant number of pediatric cases of RSV, which is unusual for the summertime.
“Last year, because of masking and social distancing and hybrid school districts, we didn’t see any flu cases at all, hardly,” he said. “The whole practice saw three flu cases all year, which is unheard of, and we didn’t see any RSV.”
Typically, Seyler said, RSV is a common infection during the winter months, notably around November through February or March. This illness can put babies in the hospital with serious symptoms, he noted.
This year, however, Seyler said his office started seeing RSV cases in early June, which is unusual for the illness.
“That’s totally out of season,” he said. “It’s not usually in the summer months. That has created a problem, because the [children] who have to be admitted, they have to be admitted to the children’s hospital, and Vanderbilt is filled up-they were filling up with RSV, but now they’re filling up with coronavirus.”
With two separate respiratory illnesses putting children in the hospital, Seyler said, the patients are “competing for beds,” with RSV having a “head start” over pediatric COVID-19 cases.
“I don’t think we’ve begun to see the end of it,” the doctor warned.
So far, Seyler said, he has not seen any pediatric COVID-19 case become critical, but he warned that it would happen—it was only a matter of time.
“It’s advancing on children,” he said.
In order to keep all his patients safe, Seyler said his practice has separate entrances for those with possible COVID-19 infections and those without. Patients suspected of having the coronavirus are given a rapid COVID test in their vehicles in order to determine next steps. If the patient tests positive, they are brought to a back entrance, where practice personnel donning personal protective equipment treat them. All other patients, including those for check-ups, well visits or receiving routine vaccinations, utilize the front entrance.
Additionally, Seyler said, all patient rooms are sterilized and treated with UV light to kill any viral particles that may remain in the office after a patient is seen.
“It kills any virus within 16 seconds,” Seyler said.
The light is UV-C light, which is a high-frequency form of UV light, he said. The light is used in all patient rooms, regardless of why they saw the doctor or his staff.
All these measures were put in place last year, Seyler said, but are still utilized in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
But, Seyler said, he is recommending his patients, with informed consent, be vaccinated if they are 12 and older.
As of Monday, Aug. 23, the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for marketing and use in the U.S. for individuals aged 16 and older. The vaccine continues to be available under emergency use authorization for children aged 12 to 15 years old, per the FDA. The drug will be marketed as Comirnaty, according to a statement from the FDA Monday afternoon.
“The FDA’s approval of this vaccine is a milestone as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic,” Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D. said. “While this and other vaccines have met the FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product.
“While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated. Today’s milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S.”