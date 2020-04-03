Officials with Arnold Air Force Base (AFB) sent the following message Friday afternoon:
An Arnold AFB team member is being treated and evaluated by health care professionals following the first confirmed case of COVID-19 at the base.
"This is our first confirmed case," said AEDC Commander Col. Jeffrey Geraghty. "The continued safety and well-being of Arnold Air Force Base is my top priority. We are working with our base medical staff and off-base health care agencies to ensure we mitigate the effects of COVID-19 using established Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Defense Department guidelines."
Arnold AFB is in Health Protection Condition Charlie to reflect the sustained community transmission posed by COVID-19 and the risk of exposure to personnel.
Arnold AFB officials are working closely with the Tennessee Department of Health to coordinate prevention and response efforts in the local area. We are regularly providing installation personnel and their families with up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent potential spread of the virus, as well as any impact to local activities.
We encourage all Air Force personnel and their families to continue to practice social distancing and proper hygiene as the best way to prevent the spread of the virus. This includes washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. People should not shake hand, and routinely disinfect all commonly used surfaces. Also, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands and avoid close contact with those who are sick.
"We are encouraging all personnel to follow Force Health Protection guidelines to safeguard our community to prevent widespread outbreak, and adhere to travel advisories and restrictions," Geraghty said.
Arnold AFB leadership will continually monitor the situation and provide additional information as it becomes available.
For the most up-to-date information about COVID-19 at the base, check out https://www.arnold.af.mil/coronavirus and the AEDC Facebook page.