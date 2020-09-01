The Tullahoma Art Center (TAC) will have its first exhibit gallery since closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TAC announced its September exhibit opening will be "Out of the Kitchen, Out of the Box," Reflections of a Decade. The opening will be heralded with a reception Sept. 5 from noon to 2 p.m.
Other exhibits include a condensed version of the “Walking Tradition” Tennessee Walking Horse exhibit and the Photo Collective of Coffee County exhibit.
The art center will officially be reopening Sept. 1.
The first “Out of the Kitchen and Out of the Box” show was created by “women trying to reclaim themselves as artist, after feeling like the responsibilities of life, had caused them to let their God-given talents fall to the wayside.”
The six women, Karen Ingle, Jennie Roles-Walter, Kathy Mullins, Carol Ann Stephens, Jennie Couch and Sharon Prosser, painted themes of that range from cancer, motherhood, inspirational women, perspectives through a mother’s eyes, body image and homages to their favorite female artists.
The show has traveled to several galleries including being invited to New York City, by the National Women’s Artist Association.
The new show is based on how much they have changed and grown over ten years. The new show, “Reflections of a Decade” includes the original artwork from the first show as well as the new art for this show.
Admission for TAC members is free while non-members have to pay $5. Anybody who has any questions can contact TAC at 931-455-1234 or art@tullahomaart.org.
Kyle Murphy may be reached at kmurphy@tullahomanews.com.