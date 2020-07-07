The Tullahoma Art Center will be postponing their reopening due to COVID-19 concerns.
In an announcement through the TAC Facebook page, the TAC Board of Directors released a statement saying they will not be reopening the art center until September.
The statement said “After careful consideration, the Tullahoma Art Center Board of Directors have found it in the best interest of the organization, our members, and the general public to postpone the reopening of the art center due to the COVID-19 pandemic until September 1, 2020.”
In the statement, the board members stated their biggest concern is the health and safety of their members and the public. They said they will continue to monitor the situation and information provided by the state and the Centers for Disease Control.
The board members also expressed appreciation the support and patience of members during this time.
When The News reached out for more information, board member Josh Cole said right now TAC is working on moving the exhibits online in the next two months. They are hoping to have TAC’s online store up and running by the end of the week.
In the meantime, there will not be any new programs until September but TAC does have private instructors offering classes. TAC asks those participating in the classes contact their instructors about the classes.
TAC asks residents to check the TAC Facebook page and website for updates.
If anyone has concerns or questions can contact TAC at art@tullahomaart.org.
