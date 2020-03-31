Last week, an unknown person not affiliated with Tullahoma Art Center (TAC) dressed the sculpture in the front yard of the center in a personal protective equipment (PPE) gown and mask. The person also taped an empty can of Lysol to the sculpture’s hand and left an empty six pack of Corona box near the feet of the sculpture.
After some backlash online over the weekend, TAC is erroneously taking the blame for the sculpture’s mystery embellishments.
“I was there Thursday to check the mail and realized what had been done. The mask and gown as well as an empty can of Lysol and an empty six pack of Corona were assembled around the statue,” TAC President Beth Thames said. “At the time, we had not reached this massive PPE crisis that we are in. Things are happening so quickly with this virus, but at the time the PPE crisis had not fully hit yet.”
“Personally, the concern was more for people protecting themselves, so we decided as a group to share what had been done to the statue mostly because of the statement that it made and the artistic merit of the statement itself,” she said.
“Everything was good and fine for a couple of days, but over the weekend some negativity started to happen in the comment section of the original (social media) post. There were some arguments happening between people that were unacceptable to us. There were some things being said between people that were inappropriate and that we do not condone,” she added. “There was some discourse in general because of the PPE crisis (shortage of protective gear for health professionals) that we have found ourselves in now, days later.”
“After a few discussions with board members, and out of discretion and respect for the medical field and not wanting there to be discourse on our Facebook page during this time, we made the decision to take the post down from our Facebook profile because it was creating negativity instead of positivity. We do not condone arguing, negativity or berating each other on our page at any time. We will always put a stop to that.”
Usually, TAC will turn the comments off on a post if it gains negative comments, but in this particular instance, Thames felt that the subject matter was too sensitive to keep up.
“It was a better decision for us as an organization to go ahead and take it down and move forward because of the negativity it was drawing,” Thames said. “But yes, it did happen. It was not the art center that did it. We did post a photo of it on our Facebook because at the time we felt it was more of an artistic expression meant to raise awareness about protecting yourself and being careful during the spread of this virus. But, everything changed so quickly that it had to be taken down.”
“I do not want anyone to think that TAC was making a mockery or anything like that of the PPE crisis. That is certainly not the kind of image we want to portray as an organization. As the president, I am really sorry that people were leaning in that direction. That was not our intention. I do not want our community to think that we are not in support of our medical professionals.”
Thames works in the medical field herself. She is an essential employee right now, working every Friday.
“I am in it right now too, so we would never do anything to offend anyone or cause more problems right now,” Thames said.
