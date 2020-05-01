While there is statewide and national concern about COVID-19 cases in nursing and assisted living facilities, local area long-term care facilities have not had the same problem.
According to spokespeople from both Brookdale and Life Care Center, neither facility has seen any cases of the disease.
Heather Hunter, the public relations project manager for Brookdale, said all residents of the Tullahoma facility remain in good health.
“We do not have any confirmed cases at Brookdale Tullahoma,” she told The News.
Brookdale is taking “precautionary measures” that align with CDC guidelines, Hunter added.
“Brookdale’s number one priority is the health and safety of our residents, patients and associates,” she said.
Visitors are not permitted inside the facility except for end-of-life situations or pursuant to the guidance of public health officials.
In those cases, visitors will still need to be screened prior to entry of the facility.
Should a case of COVID-19 be confirmed inside the facility, Brookdale plans to operate “in full compliance with the CDC, local and state health authorities.”
Life Care Center of Tullahoma also has not seen any cases of COVID-19 among residents or staff members, according to Leigh Atherton, the director of public relations for Life Care Centers of America.
Atherton told The News all facilities “will continue to follow all CMS, CDC and state and local health department guidelines concerning COVID-19.”
“The associates are being diligent on practicing proper hand hygiene and the use of personal protective equipment, which is recurring education they normally receive,” she said. “Every associate is also screened when they arrive for work and when they leave, including checking temperature, to ensure no additional sickness is brought into our building.”
Like Brookdale, Life Care Center has also placed restrictions on visitors. Family members of residents are encouraged to find “alternate ways to communicate” with them, including video chats, phone calls, email or window visits.
“We are glad to help coordinate any of these communications,” Atherton said.
Life Care Center of Tullahoma is still “fully operational,” she added, and all staff will continue to take “all appropriate measures” to ensure the safety of residents, associates and the community.
The News reached out to Morning Pointe as well but did not receive a response.
