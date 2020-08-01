Coffee County added 25 more active cases of COVID-19 over Friday, bringing the overall total to 395, according to the latest information from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The report from the state is updated each day at 2 p.m.
Additionally, four more cases moved from the active count to the recovered tally, making the net change +21.
|Date
|Overall
|Active
|Recovered
|Net change
|7/27
|309
|161
|148
|--
|7/28
|318
|161
|157
|--
|7/29
|333
|172
|161
|+11
|7/30
|353
|188
|165
|+16
|7/31
|370
|198
|170
|+10
|8/1
|395
|219
|174
|+21
Currently, new active cases are outpacing recoveries in Coffee County.
The county has also added two COVID deaths to its tally, according to the TDOH data.
With 219 active cases, this brings the spread model to .39% of the overall estimated population. Per Tullahoma City Schools' COVID-19 Pathway to Re-entry plan, the county is still considered in "minimal" spread, which means students will still be in the classroom for now.
Earlier this week, the school system sent information out to parents to prepare them for the possible eventuality that the system moves to a "hybrid" model of instruction if the spread rate increases.
According to school documents, if the spread rate gets to .5%, the hybrid model will kick in. In this model, middle and high school students will go fully remote and elementary school students will go to school on staggered days.