There are now 302 active cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County, according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The TDOH report listed Coffee County with 548 total cases, which includes the 302 active cases, as well as 243 recoveries and three deaths. This is a net change of -19, taking into account the 22 recoveries from Sunday.
The case numbers grew by double digits both Saturday and Sunday, per the state health department.
Saturday saw overall cases grow from 507 (Friday, Aug. 7) to 522, with 299 of them considered active. There were 220 recoveries and still three deaths.
Sunday, Aug. 9, saw another large jump in cases, growing from 522 to 545 overall. Of those cases, 321 were considered active, a +22 net change from Saturday. There was again only a single recovery recorded Sunday, with the total recoveries listed at 221.
The spike in COVID-19 cases has prompted action from all three school systems in the county last week. Going off the joint Pathway to Re-entry plan set forth prior to the start of school, the school systems will likely transition to the hybrid model of learning since reaching the set .5% threshold.
According to the plan, once active cases reach .5% of the total estimated population of the county, the county would be in the "moderate spread" category, and a hybrid model would kick in.
Coffee County schools announced they would transition to its hybrid model this Wednesday, Aug. 12. Manchester City Schools also announced it would "likely" transition Wednesday of this week.
Tullahoma City Schools announced they would also transition to the hybrid model, barring a "change in the trend of increasing cases." The TCS transition will take place next Monday, Aug. 17, as opposed to this Wednesday like Coffee County and Manchester City Schools.
Monday, Aug. 10 and Tuesday, Aug. 11, will see students attend physical classrooms like normal, per the current plan from the district. Wednesday, Aug. 12 through Friday, Aug. 14, there will be no school in order to allow teachers time to prepare for the shift, according to an announcement from the district.
COVID-19 cases had been confirmed inside Robert E. Lee Elementary School and Tullahoma High School as of Friday, Aug. 7.