Wednesday, Aug. 12 saw Coffee County log another 15 cases of COVID-19 along with 11 new recoveries, according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The report, which is updated each day at 2 p.m., put the overall Coffee County COVID-19 number at 573, with 302 active cases and 268 recoveries. There have not been any additional COVID deaths in the county, per the report.
The 302 active cases puts the county case count at .53% of the total estimated county population, still over the school systems' .5% threshold for hybrid learning.
Coffee County Schools switched to their hybrid model today (Wednesday, Aug. 12); Manchester City Schools in in the midst of an active transition for the rest of the week, and Tullahoma City Schools will be in its own hybrid schedule starting Monday, Aug. 17.