Both active cases of COVID-19 and recoveries from the virus increased by double digits over Wednesday, Aug. 13, according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The overall case count in Coffee County is now 584, with 300 of those considered active and 281 recoveries. There have been no new COVID deaths reported in Coffee County, keeping that number static at three.
The net change from yesterday is -2, with 13 new recoveries added compared to just 11 new active cases.
The active case count remains above the .5% threshold set by the three school systems. The county is considered in "moderate spread" per the schools' Pathway to Re-entry Plan. The current percentage is .53%. This figure is taken by dividing the total number of active cases by the estimated total population of Coffee County (56,520).