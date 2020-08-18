The overall Coffee County COVID-19 case count now rests at 630, according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health (TDOH).
The report, which is updated each day at 2 p.m., lists 305 of those 630 cases as active, with 321 of them "recovered. There are still just four COVID-19 deaths in the county, according to the report.
This is a net change of +3 over Monday's figures, with 13 new cases added and 10 new recoveries added.
Coffee County case numbers are in the same neighborhood as neighboring Warren County, which has 629 overall cases (268 active, 235 recovered, six deaths), though are nearly double that of Franklin County, which has 384 overall cases (123 active, 257 recovered, four deaths). The county still remains behind Bedford County, which has 989 overall cases (229 active, 748 recovered, 12 deaths).
The case numbers remain in the "moderate spread" category set forth by all three school systems in the county, which transitioned to their own hybrid models of education Monday (Tullahoma and Manchester City schools) or last week (Coffee County Schools).