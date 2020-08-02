There are now more than 400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County, including 15 more active cases and one more recovery, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
The latest report, which is updated every day at 2 p.m., lists Coffee County with an overall count of 411 COVID-19 cases. The active case count is now 234, while those recovered are 175. There are still just two COVID deaths in Coffee County, according to the report.
As of Sunday, there are 8,506 negative tests, per the report. There are currently 4,756 hospitalizations for the disease and 1,073 deaths.
Statewide, 1,443 cases were added since Saturday, bringing the total tally for the Volunteer State to 109,627.
With 234 active cases, all three school systems in Coffee County inch closer to a hybrid schooling plan, as the spread rate is .41%.
According to the plan, Tullahoma City Schools, Manchester City Schools and Coffee County Schools will switch to that hybrid plan should there be .5% of the estimated county population of 56,520 with the disease, or around 283 active cases.
It would be considered "moderate spread," according to the plan. Should the spread get to 1%, or 565 active cases, that would be considered "substantial spread," and classes would be entirely remotely.
Under the hybrid plan, all the middle and high school students would transition to distance learning, while elementary school students would go to physical buildings on staggered days.
