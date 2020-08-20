Coffee County added another 10 cases of COVID-19 over Wednesday, according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The overall case count in the county now sits at 660, with 310 considered active and 345 recovered. There are still just five COVID-19 deaths in the county.
This is a net change of -8, with ten new cases but 18 new recoveries.
The county is still over the .5% threshold for active cases, which put all three school systems in the county into their own hybrid models of instruction.