Coffee County added just five cases of COVID-19 according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The overall case count in the county now sits at an even 700, with 288 cases considered active and 406 recoveries. There are still just six COVID-19 deaths in the county.
The net change is -13, with five new cases but 18 new recoveries.
The county is still over the .5% threshold for active cases, which put all three school systems in the county into their own hybrid models of instruction.