Four new cases of COVID-19 bring up the number of total cases to 421 according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health (TDOH).
The county had an increase in recoveries than active cases today, with six recoveries. This leaves the county with 198 recoveries.
The number of active cases decreased by two which leaves the county with 221 active cases.
Overall, the county saw a net change of +4 from Monday.
There are still only two deaths in the county according to the report.
Statewide the number of total cases has increased to 112,441 with 73,259 recoveries and 1,117 deaths.
With only 221 active cases, all three school systems in Coffee County maintain some distance from switching to a hybrid schooling plan with spread rate at .39%. They will switch to the hybrid plan when the spread reaches .5% or around 283 active cases.
