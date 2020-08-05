Another 27 cases of COVID-19 brings the overall county total to 448, the Tennessee Department of Health reported Wednesday afternoon.
The active case count in Coffee County is now 239, with 207 considered recovered. There are still just two COVID-19 deaths reported in the county.
The data from TDOH does not break down COVID-19 case information by city; only by county.
The net change from Tuesday was +18, taking the new recoveries (nine) into account.
Statewide, another 1,657 cases brings the total case number to 114,098. Of these, 38,548 are considered active cases, while 75,550 are considered recovered. There are currently 5,001 hospitalized for the virus and 1,144 deaths.