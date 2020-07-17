Just like the Wildcats football team, the Tullahoma High School Marching Band has been back at work prior to the return of school to prepare for its 2020 season.
THS Band Camp began Monday with an altered schedule and socially distant rehearsal schedule, according to Director Justin Scott.
Scott told The News the organization is adapting to its new normal, splitting sections apart in order to maintain the guidelines set by the CDC and public health experts.
Band Camp looks different this year, but the musicians are making it work, Scott said.
“The kids are doing great,” he said of the schedule so far. “Basically, we’ve spread all the sections out into small groups around the campus anywhere we can find shade. We’ve got our special staff working with them this week. They’ve been doing mainly music and fundamentals.”
All students are going through daily health screenings, including temperature checks and answering questionnaires on how they’re feeling, just like all the athletes do, Scott said. The students also keep their masks on when they’re not actively playing their instruments.
“It’s been interesting for sure,” Scott said of the band’s new normal.
The upcoming show for the 2020 marching season is called “The Harmony of Hope,” and includes happier, more uplifting tunes. Music from The Beatles and other pop artists are on the set list for this year’s show, as well as the timeless classic Pachelbel’s Canon – the iconic graduation theme.
“It’s going to be a little more lighthearted,” Scott said, adding that the logistics of this year’s marching season have been significantly impacted by the pandemic.
Specifically, Scott said, the band program took a nearly $36,000 hit when Bonnaroo was canceled.
“It was pretty big,” Scott said of the financial hit.
With the financial hit, the band program is forgoing any competitions it might normally have attended, according to Scott, which is just as well, since he’s gotten word that a number of local area competitions the band would normally travel to have canceled their 2020 contests anyway.
Forgoing the competitions does not mean the community will go without performances, however.
“We decided to go non-competitive this year, but we are going to focus on the community performances on Friday nights,” Scott said.
Since the band is without that large chunk of change, Scott said the organization is looking at other ways to pinch pennies and utilize props and equipment already at its disposal.
“We’ve cut back on staff just a little bit; just enough to still be able to split the kids up into their groups,” Scott said. “We’ve cut back on staff a little bit for camp.”
Luckily, there are a number of former students who are willing to step in and help out while they are still at home before heading off to college.
The show itself will also be different, in keeping with CDC guidelines, according to Scott.
“We’re not going to move as much, and the band is going to be spaced out a bit more,” he told The News. “We’re just trying to make sure we stay strong and not fall behind.”
While the students are “bummed, for sure,” Scott said they’ve taken the altered camp schedule and protocols with stride.
“They’ve actually come into this with a great attitude,” he said. “I think all of them have just been itching to get back to doing anything that looks like normal, and for them just playing music – I think they’re happy to do it.”
Band camp continues through the next week with an altered schedule of morning-only rehearsals, according to Scott.
Students go from 8 a.m. to noon each day in order to take advantage of the cooler weather in the mornings and get home during the hottest part of the day.
“We kind of decided that, since we’re not inside doing music sectionals, we’re just ending at 12 so they can go home and just cool down,” he said.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.