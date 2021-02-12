In celebration of Black History Month, the We Care Committee is hosting a series of Zoom workshops this week that center around the Black community and health in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Vorketta Braxton of the We Care Committee, this series of discussions is an annual event.
“We usually have this set up over at C.D. Stamps Community Center,” Braxton told The News, “but with the COVID going on, we moved it to Zoom so that we could still have the event while keeping everyone safe.”
The We Care Committee canceled its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day march, which is held on MLK Day each January, due to the continued COVID-19 cases in the area this year. By having these online events, Braxton said the committee is hoping to remind people that it is still around and still advocating for the betterment of the Tullahoma community as a whole.
“We want to let people know that we’re still here,” she said.
There will be three separate discussions, Braxton said. The first will take place on Monday night, commemorating President’s Day. This night will be a trivia-like discussion, with plenty of “did you know” questions about Black history both locally and more broadly.
“We’ll just question people on what they know and have a trivia night,” Braxton said.
The second discussion, which will take place on Tuesday, will be an open-mic-style discussion, where anyone who has any issues they would like to bring up can do so.
“If anyone wants to discuss anything that’s going on in Tullahoma, they can,” Braxton said, “whatever they have on their minds about Black history. I’m sure we have a lot to discuss this year. A lot of things have happened this year.
“We’ve been lucky here in Tullahoma not to collide on anything,” she added. “We live in a peaceful community.”
The third night of discussion will feature health experts from Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital, who will talk about the mechanics of the COVID-19 virus and its related vaccines. This, Braxton said, will hopefully educate the community at large about the facts of both the virus and vaccines and dispel any rumors and assuage any trepidation from those who are hesitant to receive the vaccine.
“We want to give them education and the resources and what they need to know about it,” she said.
This night of discussion is not meant to force anyone to take the vaccine, Braxton cautioned.
“We want them to know about the vaccine, because there’s a lot of, ‘I’m not too sure about it,’” she said. “They’re just discussing how everyone should be taking the shot.”
While the workshops will be centered on issues from the Black community and other communities of color, Braxton said anyone who is interested in joining the Zoom calls is welcome to attend.
“We hope we have everyone to participate in this Zoom meeting,” she said, “though it’ll mostly be people of color.”
The Zoom meetings will be hosted by Robin Dunn, Braxton added, thanking Dunn for her willingness to assist with the technical aspects of the event.
“We do appreciate her hosting all these,” Braxton said.
Anyone who would like the link to attend the Zoom meetings should contact Dunn at robinsdunn@gmail.com.