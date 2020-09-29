The 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will take place in September rather than June, festival officials announced today.
This year’s Bonnaroo was postponed to September and then canceled altogether due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, forcing Bonnaroovians all over the world to turn their sights to 2021 for their Bonnaroo fix.
But officials announced next year’s festival, its 20th anniversary, would also be delayed to September for a late-summer festival.
The new festival dates are Sept. 2 through 5, 2021, officials stated.
Ticketholders for the 2020 festival were told their tickets would be rolled over to the September 2020 dates when the festival was first postponed. That rollover will still be honored for the new 2021 dates, officials said. Those who cannot make the new 2021 dates will be refunded.
Ticketholders who wish to seek a refund will be able to begin that process with Frontgate tickets starting at 8 a.m. CST tomorrow, Sept. 30. The refund window will close at 11:59 p.m. CST Saturday, Oct. 31.
All ticketholders who do not finish the refund process during the refund window will automatically have their tickets rolled over to the new 2021 dates, according to Bonnaroo.
“We want to thank you for being a loyal Bonnaroovian, and we appreciate your patience as we navigate the best options to ensure we can be together on the Farm in 2021,” a statement from Bonnaroo read.
A reason for the new dates was not given. Emails sent to Bonnaroovians said ticket buyers would receive an email from Front Gate Tickets with more information Tuesday and to “stay tuned for updates.”