This year's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will be postponed until September, festival officials announced Wednesday.
Announcements on Twitter and Facebook confirmed the festival will not take place on The Farm in June.
The new dates for the festival are Sept. 24 through 27, according to the announcement posts.
According to a statement from Bonnaroo, the decision to postpone the festival came "out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff and our community."
"All current tickets and onsite accommodations (camping, tent rentals, RV, etc.) will be honored for the new weekend," Bonnaroo said in a statement. "Fans with off-site accommodations and shuttles purchased through the festival will be contacted directly with updates."
"Rest assured, we will share updates as quickly as possible via email, our website and on our social accounts," the festival said. "Please continue to radiate positivity through this uncharted time in our world. Thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to seeing you on The Farm this fall."
The rescheduled date takes place at the same time as two other music festivals: Pilgrimage Music Festival and Lost Lands Music Festival.
Fans of the latter, an electronic/bass music festival set in Ohio, started a Change.org petition asking Bonnaroo organizers to move the date so they could attend both festivals.
There has not been any word from Bonnaroo organizers on whether or not the lineup will stay the same for the new date.
The News has reached out to festival officials for word.
