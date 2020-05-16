Brayden Windham, son of Geneva and Daniel Windham, turned nine-years-old recently and received a rather unexpected surprise when his party was canceled due to COVID-19.
“He is the middle child and a lot of times he kind of gets the short end of the stick whether it be just the fact that we are always busy on the ball field with him and the other kids,” she said. “One year for his birthday we were supposed to go out with the baseball team and have a little party. The same day, the baseball team decided to have the end of the year party and the poor guy did not get the birthday that he deserved. He has also had a pretty rough year moving schools.”
Windham had to move Brayden from one school to another where he had to make new friends and start fresh.
“It was difficult for him at first, but he made friends and had plans for his birthday party,” she said. “We were going to have a typical nine-year-old birthday party at the house with his new friends when COVID-19 came along. He didn't get what he originally wanted.”
“I wanted him to have a special birthday and I've been seeing all of these people online doing drive-by parties and I thought it was just the cutest idea, so I went out on a limb,” she said. “Brayden loves cars so I called Chick-fil-A and since they had to cancel their first cruise-in of the summer with Southern Wheels ‘N’ Motion, I asked the manager Kelleye Watts if she could talk to them and get a few vintage cars to drive by our house and surprise him.”
Southern Wheels ‘N’ Motion is a club that loves old and new cars as well as giving back to the community through their primary fundraiser which is their annual car and truck show held on the third Saturday in June. The club has donated close to $300,000 to various local charities.
“When I called Chick-fil-A, Kelleye said she thought it was a great idea and contacted the car club. The next day, she told me that she contacted them and Robert Boswell from the car club was going to call me,” Windham said. “He said that they were excited to get their cars out and that they would love to do it for me and I was excited. He told me a few days later that another car group was interested in bringing some of their cars out too and he wanted the drive-by to be a big deal.”
Windham also contacted some officers from the local police department, two public safety officers from Brayden’s school as well as the fire department to ask them to participate.
Altogether, around 30 cars, two squad cars and a fire department rescue truck were in the parade.
“What I thought would be maybe seven vintage cars in this drive-by turned into this large parade,” she said. “Brayden was so excited. It was amazing to watch his reaction.”
After the parade, everyone got out of their cars and sang “Happy Birthday” to the nine-year-old. Then, the Chick-fil-A cow got out of a convertible car and brought Brayden a gift basket. Boswell also came up to him to explain that the parade was all for him.
“I just asked for a couple of cars but Kelleye and Robert blew this surprise out of the park. I cannot even express how amazing it was,” she added. “All of our neighbors came out to see what was happening and they sang too when all of the car club members did.”
“It is not every day that a nine-year-old gets this big surprise for his birthday. It was a dream come true for him and made him feel special,” she said. “Kelleye and Robert have no clue how thankful I am for them for going the extra mile and helping with surprise my son.”
