Vaccine tourism, limited supply and communication with seniors have all been challenges with the rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine in Tennessee but there is a light at the end of the tunnel as a substantial increase in the amount of vaccines are expected later this month.
The revelation was made by Dr. Lisa Piercey, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health, during a video conference with members of the Tennessee Press Association Wednesday.
“We expect a big bump in supply in the next two to four weeks,” Piercey said, noting Feb. 22 is being eyed as when the large shipment is expected. “We received 101,000 doses this week and 93,000 the week before.”
The state began vaccinating persons 70 years of age and above this past week with Piercey pointing out it is important that the elderly get inoculations given their enhanced threat of serious illness and death.
“I’m 43,” the commissioner pointed out. “But as relative risk goes, a person who is 70 or above is 27 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than someone my age. That’s why it is so important we get our seniors vaccinated.”
The commissioner acknowledged there are some places where those 70 and above are on waiting lists while in another places they are ready to move on to giving vaccines to other recipients. Piercey said there are reasons for this.
“There’s something we call vaccine tourism where people are going to other counties and even other states to get the vaccine,” she said, noting that while she is not a fan of the practice, that it is perfectly legal and at least there is vaccine being given.
Piercey said the reason some counties are so backlogged has to do with how many people, who are eligible, are opting to take the vaccine. For instance, she said a study of health care workers who have already been offered the vaccine, show a stark difference between rural and urban areas. Numbers show about 90 percent of urban health care workers took the vaccine while only about 50 percent of those working in rural areas took the shot. The end result is that rural areas sometimes have less wait time for vaccines and thereby draw more vaccine tourists because of available doses.
As for the continued vaccination of the 70-plus population, bridging the technological barrier has been a challenge and has the state turning to traditional media for help. Noting that 82 percent of adults in Tennessee read newspapers and that as a population, they are not as active on social media, Piercey said it is important to have updated information available for seniors.
“We’re seeing that many seniors like to hear a voice so they are using their phones to call in about appointments,” she said, noting many seniors fear that reaching out online will allow their case to fall into a black hole.
However, the commissioner revealed something that she feels will be beneficial in easing the fears of seniors who want to get inoculated.
“We are hoping to roll out full, on-line scheduling next week,” she said. “That means they go online and are given a date and time to show up for their vaccine instead of having their number taken and someone calling them back to set up an appointment.”
The on-line scheduling would be through the state’s website and will be revealed in the Tullahoma News once the site is officially online. The commissioner hopes that the roll out of the online scheduling will help with the communication aspect of the system, noting the state often has less than a 48-hour heads up as far as they number of vaccines it will get and when they will arrive.
Piercey said inoculations have been given at most of the state’s managed senior care facilities and now they are rolling them out at senior assisted living facilities.
“It’s our biggest bang for the buck in the form of preventing serious illness in seeing our senior population vaccinated,” she said, noting plans are to offer vaccine to 65-plus by Feb. 22.
Along with the lowering of the age requirement on the horizon, Piercey believes adding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the mix in early March will greatly quicken the numbers being inoculated. She also dispelled the issues some have brought up about the one-dose vaccine, that it is just 66% effective as opposed to 95% offered by the currently available two-dose vaccines.
“That is misleading,” she said. “The Johnson & Johnson is 100 percent effective against hospitalization and death. It will be a welcome addition to our stockpile which we can offer to the public.”
In conclusion, Piercey said early studies show the vaccines are effective against the UK variant of the virus which has shown up in Tennessee. There is not enough information on the Brazilian variant to form an opinion.